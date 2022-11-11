Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$50.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.08.

UNS stock opened at C$41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.50. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$18.34 and a 52 week high of C$42.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

