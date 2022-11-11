Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

UNICY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 294,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.