Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in October

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
UNICY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 294,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.19.
Unicharm Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicharm (UNICY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.