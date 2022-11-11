United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $328,829.40 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

