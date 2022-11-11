United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $328,829.40 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ USLM opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $138.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
