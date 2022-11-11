United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 400 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ USLM opened at $137.20 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $777.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.