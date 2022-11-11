Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 15,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,376. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

