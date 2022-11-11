Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
Shares of UPIN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 129,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,788. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
