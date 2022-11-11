Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Performance

Shares of UPIN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 129,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,788. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

