Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $828.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

