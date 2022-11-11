Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $243,108.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unum Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Unum Group stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

