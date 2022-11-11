Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 44,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

