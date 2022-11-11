Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.86. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 180,521 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of C$408.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.