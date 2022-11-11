Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.86. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 180,521 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of C$408.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,370.44.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.