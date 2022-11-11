Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 57.1% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

