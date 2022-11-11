US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 36,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 112,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.