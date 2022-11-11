Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $55.40 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.40 million and approximately $5,034.16 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00590685 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.34 or 0.30767808 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.