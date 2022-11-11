Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 8.7%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 965,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,824,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

