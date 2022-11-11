Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

