Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VOYJF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $24.56.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmet Oyj (VOYJF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.