VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

