VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the October 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $43.90. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

