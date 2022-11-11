Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VDC stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

