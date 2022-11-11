Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.46. 70,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

