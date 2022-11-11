Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,801. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

