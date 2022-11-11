Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

