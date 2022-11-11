Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $244.06. 3,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,642. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

