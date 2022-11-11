Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

