Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,827. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
