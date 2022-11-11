Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,827. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $7,371,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

