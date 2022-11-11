Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

