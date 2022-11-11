Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 15.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $53,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 195,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.