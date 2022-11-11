Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,494. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
