Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.34. 316,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,891. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

