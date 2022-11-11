Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,336. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.45.

