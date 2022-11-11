Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.93. 10,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,336. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.