Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 898.0% in October

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 898.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

