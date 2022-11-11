Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 898.0% in October

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 898.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.91.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
