Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

