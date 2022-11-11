Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLNGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$5.35. Velan shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 2,595 shares trading hands.

Velan Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.40.

Velan (TSE:VLNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.00 million during the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.