Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Price Target Cut to $3.70

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s previous close.

Velo3D Price Performance

NYSE:VLD opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.20%. Research analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

