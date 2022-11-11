Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.62 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.62 million and $118.02 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02176016 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $63,631,227.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

