Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $25,575.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veracyte Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

