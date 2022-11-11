Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the October 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Verb Technology Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERB traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 28,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 272.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.12%.
Verb Technology Company Profile
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
