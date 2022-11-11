Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the October 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Verb Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERB traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 28,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 272.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 599.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 243.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

