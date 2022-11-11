Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target Cut to €110.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OEZVY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $15.62 on Monday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

