Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.48 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,305.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00358483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00125716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00739318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00601360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00225652 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,938,213 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

