Vermilion Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.36.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

