Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.22.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile



Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

