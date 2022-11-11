Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.57 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

