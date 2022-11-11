Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

