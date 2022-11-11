Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 241.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.



