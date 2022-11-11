Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,682,000.

IWN opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $176.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

