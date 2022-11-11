Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after buying an additional 1,904,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

