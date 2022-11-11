Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 4.4 %

BAC opened at $38.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.