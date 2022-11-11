Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

