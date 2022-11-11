Viant Technology’s (DSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,626. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

