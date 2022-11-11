VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $573,467.21 and $11.68 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00560877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29215180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

